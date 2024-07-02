Man leads police on several pursuits, crashes into another vehicle in Howell

After leading police on several pursuits, a 60-year-old man was taken into custody after causing a crash in downtown Howell while fleeing on Tuesday.

According to a police release from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, several calls were made to 911 regarding a reckless driver on westbound I-96 near the Ingham and Livingston county line.

"A light green older model Ford Crown Victoria (was) traveling at excessive speeds, weaving between motorists, and passing vehicles on the shoulder along I-96 and US 127," according to the sheriff's office.

Police attempted to stop the driver, but he sped off, failing to yield to emergency lights and sirens, heading from northbound US 127 to eastbound I-96, until the pursuit was eventually terminated near Williamston Road.

The 60-year-old man from Fenton later broke into a home in Leroy Township, according to the release. The woman living in the residence reported that the suspect threatened to kill her and demanded the keys to her white GMC pickup truck before fleeing in it.

Ingham County deputies in the area spotted the same man, who was driving recklessly in the Crown Victoria, in the truck on northbound M-52, heading towards I-96.

Again, deputies tried to pull the driver over, but he fled toward Webberville Village. The pursuit was terminated once again due to the man's extremely dangerous driving. However, deputies stayed in the area to watch for him.

"By this time, the Michigan State Police (MSP) helicopter arrived," according to the sheriff's office. For the third time, deputies located the driver in the stolen truck once again, traveling eastbound through Webberville Village on Grandriver.

Units followed him into Livingston County.

"MSP Emergency Services Troopers, Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop the suspect again in Fowlerville," according to the release. "Livingston authorities successfully employed tire deflation devices, flattening two of the trucks tires."

The chase eventually ended after the 60-year-old suspect crashed into a Lexis carrying two children in downtown Howell.

Everyone involved in the crash "sustained minor injuries," the sheriff's office stated. "The suspect’s green Ford Crown Victoria was located by the sheriff, abandoned a short distance from the victim’s residence."

The suspect was also taken to a hospital, where he is in custody. Once released from the hospital, he will be held at the Ingham County Correctional Facility for several felony charges, according to the sheriff's office.