Man loses hand after garage explosion in Warren

A Warren man is in critical condition after an explosion in his garage Saturday.

The explosion happened in the block of Gentner, which is near 8 Mile & Gratiot.

Police say the man lost his hand and suffered several other injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition.

Warren police say they also recovered several firearms and ammunition. Michigan State Police bomb was called to assist in the investigation.