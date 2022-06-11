Man loses hand after garage explosion in Warren
article
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren man is in critical condition after an explosion in his garage Saturday.
The explosion happened in the block of Gentner, which is near 8 Mile & Gratiot.
Police say the man lost his hand and suffered several other injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition.
Warren police say they also recovered several firearms and ammunition. Michigan State Police bomb was called to assist in the investigation.