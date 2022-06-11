3 injured after shootout during robbery attempt in Detroit

Three people were shot during a robbery attempt on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the block of Griggs, which is near Lyndon and Wyoming.

Police say two suspects met up with the victim and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The victim pulled out a weapon, and a shootout occurred, police said.

All three were privately conveyed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say two suspects are currently in police custody at the hospital.