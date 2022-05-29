Man missing after falling off tube into Devil's Lake

A man is missing after he fell into Devil's Lake in Lenawee County.

Authorities said two families from Ohio rented a cottage on the lake for Memorial Day weekend and were tubing on Sunday. A 39-year-old man was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when he fell off the tube just before 2 p.m.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the man went under the water and never resurfaced. The man was not wearing a life jacket, authorities said. The child who was with him had a life jacket on, and is doing well.

The Addison Fire Department, the Michigan DNR, and the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol responded first to look for the man. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Somerset Fire Department, and Liberty Township Fire Department were also called, and Liberty Township brought a sonar unit.

Search efforts have been suspended overnight. The Michigan State Police Dive Team will help with the search Monday morning.