Body of drowning victim found in Devil's Lake in Lenawee County

The body of a drowning victim was recovered from Devil's Lake on Monday.

Authorities said two families from Sylvania, Ohio rented a cottage on the Lenawee County lake for Memorial Day weekend and were tubing on Sunday. Thomas O'Leary, 39, was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when he fell off the tube just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, O'Leary went under the water and never resurfaced. He was not wearing a life jacket, authorities said. The child who was with him had a life jacket on, and is doing well.

Alcohol was not a factor.

The search stopped for the night Sunday, but O'Leary's body was found just after 5 p.m. Monday.