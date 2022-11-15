Man now charged with murder after Roseville woman found dead in truck bed

article

A man is now facing murder charges after a Roseville woman was found dead in the back of a truck he was driving last month.

Police said Stephen Freeman fled after a minor crash on Common and Hayes, near the Warren border. While checking the pickup truck, officers found the body of 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz in the bed. Freeman was later caught.

Freeman was originally charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. A felony murder charge was added as the investigation revealed more information.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Freeman allegedly entered Seitz's home through a window while she wasn't home. When she got home, there was a fight, and Seitz was killed.

Freeman's bond, which was originally set at $75,000 cash surety, was revoked after the murder charge was added.

"I would like to thank the Roseville Police Department and Michigan State Police for investigating this matter in a quick and efficient manner. The additional charges for the victim’s death will provide justice to the family and keep our community safer," Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Freeman has a probable cause hearing scheduled for Nov. 30.