Man on Most Wanted list after rape of 10-year-old Detroit girl in 2007 arrested in Mexico

A most-wanted fugitive for a sex crime in Detroit in 2007 has been arrested in Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday the arrest of Corey Gaston, who was wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old Detroit girl. He had been on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted list.

Authorities say on June 27, 2007, Gaston broke into the home where the little girl was and kidnapped her through a bedroom window.

He's alleged to have put the girl over his shoulder and run to a nearby alley, where he raped her on the ground. He then told the girl to go back home while threatening to hurt her if she screamed or ran away.

Authorities haven't given other details yet of his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals office of eastern Michigan plans to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to give more information.

