Man poses as Amazon delivery driver to steal iPhone packages from Metro Detroit homes, police say

A man decked out in an Amazon delivery driver's uniform searched for Metro Detroit houses with recent iPhone deliveries to snatch the packages, police said.

According to the Troy Police Department, Yohangel Martin Polanco Melo, 23, and his vehicle, a silver Dodge Caravan with a paper license plate, were seen on numerous security cameras in the city and other cities.

Police said Polanco Melo was looking for homes with iPhone deliveries to take. He would then replace the phone packages with an empty package and hide the stolen iPhone in his vest.

He was caught on Oct. 15 when police spotted his vehicle and pulled him over. Police said officers recovered several iPhones and empty boxes from his vehicle.

Polanco Melo was charged with larceny.

Police said they are working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement because Polanco Melo is in the United States illegally.