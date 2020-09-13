Man sent to hospital after car pulls alongside him and fires shots

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night around 9:00 in the 22300 block of West McNichols.

Police told FOX 2 the victim, a 54-year-old man, was walking when an unknown car pulled up alongside him, and someone inside fired a shot, striking him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police have no car description or information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone who may know anything, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

