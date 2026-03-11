'People need help:' Detroit liquor store stabbing leaves one man dead, police investigating

The Brief A man was stabbed in a Detroit store and later died in the hospital. Officials say the incident began as a simple act of kindness from the victim and ended in a deadly confrontation. According to the witness, the victim was inside the store on Livernois near Bourke street when he offered to help a woman who appeared to be short on money.



Police say a man was attacked and killed inside a store on Livernois in Detroit. The victim went to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Big picture view:

Police have not said much as of Wednesday evening, but witnesses were very detailed about what they saw. There’s also video of the moments leading up to what happened. The store has since turned that footage over to police.

"It’s not going to change my habits. It’s a pretty good neighborhood for me," said one witness.

According to the witness, the victim was inside the store on Livernois near Bourke street when he offered to help a woman who appeared to be short on money. After the interaction, the woman went outside, called her associate or boyfriend inside, and pointed the victim out when he arrived.

That was when the stabbing happened.

The victim was stabbed again, according to witnesses, multiple times in the neck and then was still able to walk out of the store and was then taken to the hospital where he died.

"To drag a person over a fight in just seems ridiculous! Most people need help," the witness said. "People don’t get their therapy and real help, half the people waking the street you see a guy at McDonald's, strip down, come down to that."

What's next:

The store turned the video over to police early this morning. FOX 2 has requested the video from police and reached out to the ME for the identity of the victim.