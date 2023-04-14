Expand / Collapse search

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing co-worker at GM Orion Plant

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the chance of parole after he killed another man at the GM Orion Plant last summer.

Astrit Gjon Bushi and the victim, Gregory Lanier Robertson, worked for a cleaning service contracted by GM.

Bushi assaulted Robertson at the plant on Aug. 11, 2022. First responders found Robertson unconscious and bleeding, and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the beating.

Robertson was a father and grandfather. He also left behind a wife.

Family says man killed at GM Lake Orion assembly was loving father, sibling

The family of a contract worker killed on Thursday is reeling after learning he was killed on the job at GM Lake Orion assembly plant.