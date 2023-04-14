Man sentenced to life in prison for killing co-worker at GM Orion Plant

article

A man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the chance of parole after he killed another man at the GM Orion Plant last summer.

Astrit Gjon Bushi and the victim, Gregory Lanier Robertson, worked for a cleaning service contracted by GM.

Bushi assaulted Robertson at the plant on Aug. 11, 2022. First responders found Robertson unconscious and bleeding, and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the beating.

Robertson was a father and grandfather. He also left behind a wife.