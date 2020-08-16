Man shot after approaching suspects during break-in

A-30-year-old man was shot Saturday morning right before 4:00in the 4200 block of Neff.

Detroit Police say theman witnessed two suspects attempting to break into a home, and decided to questionthem.

At that moment, one of the suspects allegedly fired shots, and struckhim.

Medics arrived at the scene and transported the man to the hospital, where he was treated andreleased.

As of right now, policehave no descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with informationis asked to call the Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540, or contactCrime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.