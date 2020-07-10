Man shot and killed after shooting at Detroit police during struggle, Chief Craig says

article

Detroit police chief James Craig said a man was shot and killed Friday on the city's west side during a confrontation with police. Craig said the man shot at police, unprovoked, and that multiple officers returned fire, killing him.

This happened in the area of West McNichols Road and San Juan Drive.

Chief Craig held a press conference shortly after the officer-involved shooting and gave the details of their preliminary investigation.

Craig said police were in the area following up on an investigation after eight people were shot at a block party the night of the Fourth of July. Three died.

When police got to the area on Friday, they saw a suspect Craig says they knew to be wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. The suspect was sitting in a car, Craig said, and officers moved in to make the arrest.

That's when officers saw another man walking in their direction. Craig says they were notified this person was an acquaintance of the person they were trying to arrest.

Craig says as officers went to investigate, a struggle immediately ensued between him and the officers. Craig says the officers were able to try and hold the man, and that he eventually took out a small gun and began to shoot several rounds at an officer over his shoulder.

Craig says the officer then pushed the man away and that's when additional officers, fearing for their lives, shot at him. He was hit and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not yet give his name or age.

Craig said the other suspect was taken into custody and that no officers were injured.

FOX 2 spoke with several witnesses at the scene and will have more information on this beginning tonight at FOX 2 News at 5 p.m.