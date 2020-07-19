Man shot and listed in temp. serious condition after altercation

A man is recovering after shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 1:10 in the 19100 block of Evergreen.

Detroit Police say during an altercation, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim, a 58-year-old man, in the body.

Detroit police car (File photo)

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect is being described as a 62-year-old Black man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth at ‪313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

