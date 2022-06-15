Man shot at Detroit laundromat; police seek suspect

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect who shot a man at a laundromat last week.

Police said the suspect walked into the business in the 11700 block of Woodward Avenue just after 11:05 p.m. June 6, and shot a 44-year-old man. He fled on foot.

The suspect suffered a graze wound, and was treated and released from a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.