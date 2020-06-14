Man shot by homeowner after attempting to break in

Detroit Police are investigation a shooting and attempted robbery situation that happened early Sunday morning around 2:15 in the 9900 block of Ohio Street.

Police lights

Police say the suspect, a 30-year-old man, was shot by a home owner after attempting to force his way into her home, by breaking her front living room window and the glass of the front door.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by medics and listed in stable condition. After treatment, he was arrested.

His possible charges have not been released.

