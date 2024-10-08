Man shot with crossbow while breaking into Monroe County home

A man suffered injuries that required surgery after he was shot with a crossbow while breaking into a Monroe County home early Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old suspect and a 41-year-old man, who are both from Newport, were breaking into a home in the 4500 block of Huron in Frenchtown Township just before 12:30 a.m.

One of two residents in the home shot a crossbow at the men, hitting the younger man. He was located nearby with a crossbow wound and taken to a hospital for surgery. The other suspect was also found nearby and arrested.

The sheriff's office said the suspects and residents knew each other, and the crime appeared to stem from a previous fight between them.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 734-240-7530.