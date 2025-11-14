Man shot dead in the back of Detroit school during janitorial barbershop operation

The Brief Detroit police say at 6:45 p.m., a man was driven to a hospital with a gunshot wound. When officials arrived, they discovered a scene at the back of the school and began conducting an investigation. They determined that a staff member of the school's janitorial service was running a barbershop operation after hours



One person is dead after a shooting at the back of a Detroit school during a barbershop operation run by the janitorial staff.

Detroit police say at 6:45 p.m., a man was driven to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The driver then told police that the victim had been shot at Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science.

When officials arrived, they discovered a scene at the back of the school and began conducting an investigation. Through that, they determined that a staff member of the school's janitorial service was running a barbershop operation after hours and not sanctioned by Detroit Public Schools Community District.

"The incident involved a contracted custodian and individuals who are not part of the school community. According to police, one individual was fatally wounded," DPSCD told FOX 2.

According to authorities, the victim was shot during the hair-cut operation. They later died in the hospital.

Police say the incident was not a school shooting and there were no students or staff on the scene.

As of Friday evening, it is unknown what led to the shooting and there is no further threat to the community.