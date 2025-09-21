Man shot to death during custody dispute in Detroit

A man was shot and killed while arguing with his fiancé's child's father Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

Detroit Police Cmd. Matthew Fulgenzi said they were called to the 600 block of Delaware Street at about 4:15 p.m. when they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Fulgenzi said the man was in a custody argument with the father of his fiance's child. A third person witnessed the shooting and returned fire on the child's father, who was also hit with at least one bullet.

The second man drove himself to the hospital and was later linked to this scene and arrested.



