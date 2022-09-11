Man shot during road rage on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

A man was shot during a road rage on Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, the male drivers were driving southbound and exchanged words.

Police say the suspect vehicle, which was described as a green, pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired shots.

The victim was struck once in the right bicep, and his female passenger was not hurt, police said.

The suspect vehicle was observed exiting the freeway at Joy Road, and the victim exited at Warren, where he called 911. EMS transported the male victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim is a CPL holder, and two firearms were seized from his vehicle as part of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.