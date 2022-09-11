Walled Lake man fatally shot after killing his wife, dog, and injuring daughter

A man from Walled Lake fatally shot his wife, their dog, and shot his daughter who is currently at a hospital.

Officials said the shooting happened at their family home at the 1200 block of Glenwood Court.

The man shot his wife, his daughter, and their family dog in the home according to officials. His wife and dog unfortunately were killed.

His daughter was injured in the shooting and transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Officials said he exited the home with a shotgun firing shots at police and an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy at the scene. They fired back at him; striking and killing him.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Officers from Walled Lake, Novi, and Wixom responded to the scene after a call was made about a man with a gun.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office is handling the investigation. A press conference will be held at 3 p.m. with more information.

