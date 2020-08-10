Man shot, killed by cousin outside funeral home on Detroit's east side, police say

article

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning outside a funeral home on Detroit's east side that involved two cousins.

Police say the shooting happened outside Clora Funeral Home on Seven Mile near Mound Road.

A 37-year-old man is in custody right now after the shooting. Police say a man in his 50s was shot and killed, and that the suspect is a cousin of the victim.

Police say they got into an argument before the shooting.

Police say one of them works at the funeral home and that an unrelated funeral was happening inside when the shooting took place outside.

Police haven't released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.