Man shot, killed by suspects in pair of vehicles on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on the city's west side Friday night.

The victim was shot inside of a Jeep Grand Cherokee by suspects in two separate vehicles - a white Chevrolet Impala and a red van. Police say the shooting happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the 19500 block of Ward Avenue,

The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigaged at the scene, which is located between Outer Drive and St. Martins Avenue.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.