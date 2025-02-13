Man shot, killed by Michigan State Police trooper after allegedly threatening officers with gun

The Brief A Michigan State Police trooper shot and killed an armed man after he threatened authorities in Port Huron Township. According to MSP, troopers and St. Clair County deputies were at a home for a domestic violence dispute. A 52-year-old man came out of the home with a gun and would not drop it, police said.



A domestic violence situation ended with a man dead after he allegedly threatened police with a gun in Port Huron Township.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers and deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Dove Road around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday after family members called 911 during a domestic dispute with a 52-year-old man. When authorities arrived, the man allegedly came outside with a gun in his hand.

Police said the man refused to drop the gun or comply with commands, and then threatened the troopers and deputies. This led to a trooper shooting the man.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Per department policy, the trooper who shot the man is on leave while an investigation is conducted. Findings will be forwarded to the Michigan Attorney General for review.

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org