Man shot and killed outside child's birthday party in west Michigan

The Brief Two people were shot outside a venue where a child's birthday party was being held Sunday. Kalamazoo police said a verbal fight escalated to a suspect shooting two people. One of those victims died.



A shooting outside a child's birthday in west Michigan left one person dead and another wounded.

According to Kalamazoo police, the victims were attending a birthday party in the 100 block of E. Paterson Street around 5 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired during an argument outside the venue.

The backstory:

Police said 35-year-old Jamel Jonte-Jerome Coleman and another male were involved in an altercation that led to the other male pulling out a gun and shooting Coleman and a 33-year-old woman.

Coleman died at a nearby hospital, where the woman was treated and released.

The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 269-337-8139 or submit tips anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the "P3Tips" app, or online at KalamazooSilentObserver.com.