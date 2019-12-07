Man shot multiple times by gas station clerk after hitting employee with bottle
MACOMB, Mich - Macomb County Sheriffs were called to a Mobile gas station at Hall road and Heydenreich after a male suspect entered the store and hit an employee over the head with a bottle.
The employee reportedly shot the suspect multiple times in the abdomen.
Sheriff's say the suspect was conscious and taken to the hospital for his injuries.
The employee was also checked out for his injuries.
Detectives will continue to investigate this incident.