Man shot multiple times in alleged domestic situation at Dearborn home

Police are investigating a shooting overnight at a home in Dearborn.

We're told the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Boston Boulevard, which is near Telegraph and Michigan Avenue. The shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic situation.

Police haven't released details but FOX 2 spoke with a woman whose daughter lives in the home where the shooting happened.

We're told a man was shot three times and rushed to the hospital. It's not known how seriously he was hurt.

The woman tells us there was some sort of argument and then there was gunfire.

"Graveyard love, somebody just don't know how to let go. In a relationship, she didn't want to be with him, it's been going on for months, him coming back to her house unannounced trying to break in and things of that nature, and now today somebody got hurt," said the woman, who didn't wish to give her name.

We're told several other adults were at the home as well as five children at the time of the shooting. Nobody else was hurt.

Right now it's not clear who fired the shots.