Man shot on East Jefferson after suspects attempted to rob him

One man is recovering after a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 1:30 in the 300 block of East Jefferson.

Detroit Police say the 28-year-old man was walking when he was approached by the suspects who produced weapons and requested his belongings. Shortly after, the victim went running and shots were fired. This resulted in the victim being struck in the body.

He was taken to the hospital, and we’re told he’s expected to be okay.

The suspects are being described as two Black men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at ‪313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.