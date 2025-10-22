Man shot by police in drive-thru of Detroit McDonald's after allegedly pulling out gun during traffic stop

The Brief An 18-year-old allegedly resisted police during a Detroit traffic stop before pulling out a gun, authorities said. The suspect, who became combative after the car's driver consented to a search, was shot once by a Detroit officer. He remains in critical condition.



An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he allegedly resisted police, pulled out a gun, and was shot Tuesday night on Detroit's east side.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.

The backstory:

According to Detroit police, a vehicle was pulled over in the drive-thru of a McDonald's for an obscured license plate. Three people were in the car, and the female driving the car agreed to have the vehicle searched.

This is when the suspect, identified by family as Daniel Stubbs Jr., allegedly resisted police. After a Taser was deployed, police said Stubbs became combative, tried to flee, and pulled out a gun.

"The male subject was able to break free, fled on foot, produced a handgun, which has been recovered," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said. "One officer fired, from what I'm being told, one shot."

Stubbs was hit in the upper body.

"When you pull a weapon on a Detroit police officer, or any officer, these are the types of things that happen," Bettison said.

What's next:

The two other occupants of the car are cooperating with police.

As of Wednesday morning, Stubbs remains hospitalized. His father told FOX 2 that he was turned away at the hospital and not allowed to see his son because of the ongoing investigation.