Man shot by police in drive-thru of Detroit McDonald's after allegedly pulling out gun during traffic stop

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 22, 2025 6:54am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Armed man shot by Detroit police

A man who police say was armed and resisting Detroit officers at a McDonald's during a traffic stop is now in critical condition after he pulled out a gun and was shot by police.

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old allegedly resisted police during a Detroit traffic stop before pulling out a gun, authorities said.
    • The suspect, who became combative after the car's driver consented to a search, was shot once by a Detroit officer.
    • He remains in critical condition.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he allegedly resisted police, pulled out a gun, and was shot Tuesday night on Detroit's east side.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile and Gratiot.

The backstory:

According to Detroit police, a vehicle was pulled over in the drive-thru of a McDonald's for an obscured license plate. Three people were in the car, and the female driving the car agreed to have the vehicle searched.

This is when the suspect, identified by family as Daniel Stubbs Jr., allegedly resisted police. After a Taser was deployed, police said Stubbs became combative, tried to flee, and pulled out a gun.

"The male subject was able to break free, fled on foot, produced a handgun, which has been recovered," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said. "One officer fired, from what I'm being told, one shot."

Detroit police give update on McDonald's officer involved shooting

According to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, it all began when police pulled over a vehicle in the drive-through. The car was occupied by two women, one of them being the driver, and an 18-year-old man sitting in the back seat.

Stubbs was hit in the upper body.

"When you pull a weapon on a Detroit police officer, or any officer, these are the types of things that happen," Bettison said.

What's next:

The two other occupants of the car are cooperating with police.

As of Wednesday morning, Stubbs remains hospitalized. His father told FOX 2 that he was turned away at the hospital and not allowed to see his son because of the ongoing investigation.

The Source: This information is from Detroit police and Daniel Stubbs Jr.'s father.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit