Man shot while at gas station, suspect last seen driving black Sedan

A 23-year-old man was shot while at a gas station Saturday morning at around 1:30.

It happened in the area of Pembroke and Biltmore. Police say as the man pulled into the gas station and got out of his vehicle, he was struck multiple times.

Those bullets apparently came from a suspect who was inside of a black Sedan.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

As of right now, police have no suspect identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 131-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.