Man shot while inside home on Moross, listed in temporary serious condition

One man is recovering after a shooting that happened Friday night around 11:00 in the 18600 block of Moross.

Detroit Police say the 54-year-old man was inside his home when he heard shots being fired from outside. He then noticed he was struck.

Generic image of police lights.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

As of right now, police have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at ‪313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.