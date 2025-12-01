Man dies after Southfield house fire

The Brief A man died at a hospital after being pulled from a Southfield house fire. The victim was found inside a home on 10 Mile. It was the second fire Southfield firefighters responded to Sunday, with the second one happening around midnight.



A man is dead after a house fire Sunday night in Southfield.

According to the city fire department, crews were called to a home on 10 Mile near Beech just before 9:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the house, and began battling the fire and searching the home. Within 15 minutes, the fire was under control.

During their search, they found a 64-year-old man in the house and transported him to nearby Corewell Hospital in Farmington Hills, where he later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fatal fire is not the only fire Southfield crews battled this weekend. According to the fire department, a fire was reported around 12:10 a.m. Sunday at an apartment at 29145 Wellington Rd., near 12 Mile and Telegraph.

Crews arrived at the scene to see smoke and flames coming from the building. According to fire officials, the flames spread quickly after breaching interior walls, and took more than an hour to get under control.

No injuries were reported, but one person was rescued from a second-floor balcony.

The American Red Cross will be assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the apartment fire also remains under investigation.