Man steals 12-week-old kitten from Wyandotte animal rescue

A Wyandotte animal shelter is asking for help after someone walked in and stole a 12-week-old kitten.

It took place at the Shelter to Home Rescue where "Spot" was stolen, Saturday morning. The man, who has a distinctive walk, took the kitten and left in a white colored van.

If you recognize him, please message the shelter on Facebook or call them at (734) 556-3135. Wyandotte police are also investigating.

Shelter to Home, Inc. is a 501c3 Michigan non profit that removes animals from local shelters faced with overcrowding. It relies on public donations and adoption fees made up of volunteers.