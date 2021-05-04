Man steals bus from parking lot of Michigan grocery store, crashes while trying to flee

article

A man crashed a stolen bus Tuesday morning in northern Michigan.

Police said the 24-year-old man got on the Bay Area Transportation Authority bus that was parked at the Northland Foods store in Kingsley around 7:40 a.m. He grabbed the fire extinguisher on the bus, causing the driver to leave the bus because he was scared he would be hit or sprayed with it.

As the driver was radioing for help, the man fled in the bus but was hit by a car as he was attempting to turn onto M-113.

The woman driving the car involved in the crash with the bus suffered minor injuries. (Photo: MSP)

Police said a 29-year-old Manton woman was driving the car involved in the crash. She suffered minor injuries.

The man who stole the bus was not injured, and no one was on the bus at the time. He was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.