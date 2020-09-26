Man suffers ‘critical head injuries’ after serious motorcycle accident 

One man is recovering after a serious motorcycle accident that happened Friday night around 11:30 on the I-75 Northbound ramp to Schaefer in Detroit.

Authorities with Michigan State Police say the man was traveling on the ramp, when he lost control and crashed.

Medics arrived to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he is getting treatment for critical head injuries.

As of right now, MSP investigators are still investigating.




