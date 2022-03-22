Man tries to break into Washtenaw County house, flees when confronted by homeowner

article

Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who tried to break into a house Tuesday.

Authorities said the man pulled into the driveway of a home in the 8000 block of Woods Trail in Webster Township just before 2:30 p.m. We walked to the back of the house and broke a pane of glass on a door.

As he was trying to get inside the house, the homeowner confronted him and the suspect fled.

The homeowner took photos of the vehicle, a silver Jeep Cherokee with aftermarket black wheels.

The suspect is described as a tall and skinny white man in his 20s. He was wearing a gray business suit and blue medical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 734-973-7711 or email Deputy Urban at urbans@washetnaw.org.