Man tries to force way inside woman's vehicle outside Royal Oak school

A Royal Oak teacher was nearly accosted in the parking lot outside Addams Elementary Tuesday afternoon.

According to a letter sent home to families, a Young Oaks employee had entered her car when a man tried to get in, at 5:30 p.m. along Webster Avenue.

Her doors were locked and the stranger was unable to open the door. She then pulled away without incident.

The man was described as a tall white male wearing a light-colored hoodie.

"The employee informed leadership immediately, and the Royal Oak Police Department was contacted," the letter said. "Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our students, staff, and families. In collaboration with the Royal Oak Police Department, we are taking proactive measures to enhance security around Addams tomorrow, especially during arrival and dismissal."



