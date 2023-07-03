article

Police are looking for a man connected to a larceny case out of Bloomfield Township.

Officers say a male walked out of Kroger grocery store on Telegraph Road after placing four cases of Red Bull, a case of Arizona Iced Tea, and "a large quantity" of Kit Kat candy bars in his cart.

Instead of paying for the items, the individual exited the store.

He then fled in a white Chevrolet sedan.

Bloomfield Township Police officers said the retail fraud suspect stole the items on July 1 around 10 a.m.

He's described as a white male.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the department's non-emergency line at (248) 433-7755.