Man wanted for string of robberies, parole violation arrested at Detroit hospital

A man wanted after a string of robberies around metro Detroit was found at a Detroit hospital earlier this week and has been arrested.

Warren police were looking for Wilbert Boswell, 65, after identifying him as a suspect in the robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on Dequindre last month. Warren police say he was also then identified as a suspect in at least three other robberies.

Police say Boswell went into the Burlington Coat Factory the night of Feb. 26 and ordered an employee to open the money drawer, saying he had a gun and that he'd shoot. Police say he got about $500 and then ran off.

Warren police then learned Boswell was also suspected in a string of other robberies: one of a Family Dollar in Eastpointe on Feb. 17; one at a Shoe Carnival in Troy on Feb. 20; and the third at a Family Dollar in Detroit also on Feb. 20.

On March 2, Warren police learned Boswell was also wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Warren police located Boswell at a hospital in Detroit and arrested him. He's since been charged with armed robbery.

Police didn't give details about why Boswell was hospitalized.

We're told Boswell has several prior criminal convictions for assault with intent to rob while armed, armed robbery, felony firearms, felony habitual offender and parole violation.