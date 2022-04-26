Man was armed with knife, came at officers in fatal shooting by Roseville police

Roseville police fatally shot a 53-year-old man armed with a knife who came toward officers and refused to drop his weapon following a Tuesday morning crash.

"We had an officer-involved shooting on Groesbeck between 12 Mile and Martin," said Chief Ryan Monroe.

At 6:20 a.m. surveillance video showed a Chevy Silverado southbound on Groesbeck near 12 Mile crossing the center line and colliding -nearly head-on -with a semi-truck hauling bricks going northbound. There were no injuries to the male occupants of both vehicles.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Frank Robles of Roseville, got out of the truck. Witnesses said he was holding a knife and his wrists were cut.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff when Roseville police arrived at the scene, the man failed to drop the knife despite repeated commands by officers.

When Robles came toward an officer with a knife, the officer fired his weapon knocking him to the ground. Robles got up again, still armed with the knife -and the officer fired several more shots which stopped Robles from going any further.

He was taken to the hospital - where he was pronounced deceased.

In total, nine shots were fired by one of the officers. Robles was struck multiple times and police do not believe the drugs or alcohol played a factor. The driver of the semi - a 65-year-old man from Ohio- was uninjured.

Robles was a custodian for Roseville schools. FOX 2 went to his house, but his family expressed the need to grieve privately.Questons linger why Robel had a knife.

Two Roseville police officers were placed on paid leave pending the results of the investigation- which is continuing by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

