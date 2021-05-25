Man who hit Plymouth Township police car on side of road says he fell asleep while driving

A Plymouth Township police officer's car was hit Monday night while the officer was responding to a crash.

Police said the cruiser was parked behind the crash on the left shoulder of the road at the eastbound M-14 Ramp to southbound I-275. A driver in a Grand-AM came around the ramp too quickly, police said, lost control, spun, and hit the patrol car at about 11:45 p.m.

The driver of the Grand-AM suffered a head injury, lost consciousness, and was pinned in his car. The police officer was not injured.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable. He told police that he had just left work before the crash and had fallen asleep while driving.