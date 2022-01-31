Man who kidnapped, raped Detroit girl 15 years ago sentenced to prison

A man who eluded authorities after kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old Detroit girl nearly 15 years ago is headed to prison.

Corey Gaston, 43, was sentenced Monday to 25-50 years behind bars for the brutal assault.

READ: How a child rapist was caught after running from police

"Your sexual assault of this young 10-year-old girl is not only shocking but unconscionable," Third Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox said. "I hope you think about the dire consequences that you imposed upon this young girl back in 2007."

Authorities said Gaston was at a BBQ on Pierson Street on June 25, 2007, when he saw the little girl and plotted to abduct her. He broke her bedroom window, kidnaped her, and raped her in an alley. He was 29 at the time.

He took the girl back home to get a cellphone he had dropped. In the process, he left DNA that led police to him.

"I remember when he walked me back to the bushes and told me to keep quiet," the assault survivor, who is now in her 20s, said. "I didn't know he was going to take me back home, but he did."

Gaston posted bond twice and fled. He was last arrested in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2019.

Advertisement

"I don't have to look behind my car at night. I don't have to be scared no more," the assault survivor said to FOX 2 shortly after he was recaptured.