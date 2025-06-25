Man who killed boss at Macomb County business found guilty

article

The Brief A man who murdered his boss in 2018 was convicted of the crime this week. Jerry Motley shot and killed the owner of Reliable Fence in Clinton Township. Motley was previously tried but received a new trial due to ineffective counsel.



A man who murdered the owner of a Macomb County business where he worked in 2018 was found guilty this week of premeditated murder.

Jerry Motley, 32, shot and killed his boss, Thomas Badke, at Reliable Fence on Jan. 9, 2018.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Motley brought a gun to work and shot Badke in an office at the fence company in Clinton Township. Motley then tried to flee but was caught. Authorities said he confessed to the crime hours later.

Motley was previously tried, but the conviction was overturned after his representation was found to be ineffective.

After a 2 ½ week trial this year, Motley was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, going armed with a dangerous weapon with unlawful attempt, and two counts of felony firearms.

According to the prosecutor, Motley tried to claim that he was legally insane when he committed the crime.

"Justice has finally been served. Despite the delays and the defendant’s claims of insanity, the jury saw the truth. This was a cold, calculated, and premeditated murder. The verdict reaffirms the strength of the evidence and the seriousness of this crime. I commend our trial team for their dedication to securing justice for the victims and the community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

What's next:

Motley is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7.