Michigan store owner pepper-sprayed after confrontation with group recording through window

The Brief A confrontation with a group of people recording through the window of a Marine City market ended with the store owner being pepper-sprayed. The person who pepper-sprayed the owner said he was scared, while the store's owners said they were fearful of the people recording. The group, dubbed "First Amendment Auditors," had also recorded other businesses from the sidewalk before the encounter.



An investigation is ongoing after a confrontation with people recording through the window of his Marine City business ended with the owner being pepper-sprayed.

A group of "First Amendment Auditors" - people who record in public spaces - were on the sidewalk filming through the window of Zimmerman's Meat Market on Tuesday. Video of the encounter was posted on YouTube.

What the video shows:

While recording, a woman inside the business opened the door and asked the three with cameras if she could help them. When they told her they were recording for YouTube and did not need help, she locked the door and shut the lights off. Shortly after that, a man approached the window and attempted to block the cameras while saying that they needed police as the woman was on a phone call.

The woman then taped paper over the window to block the cameras and put her middle fingers up before the man went outside.

When the man went outside, one of the men filming told him to stay back, or he would pepper-spray him. When he continued approaching, the cameraman pepper-sprayed him. After police arrived, he said he did so because the man charged him, and he was scared.

The man who was pepper-sprayed proceeded to walk past the group, saying he was walking to a police vehicle before going back to the market while the woman from Zimmerman's ran to a police vehicle and said she needed an ambulance. At one point, she identified the man who had been pepper-sprayed as her father and said she was concerned because he has a heart condition.

When multiple police and St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies then responded and requested the videos they recorded. The group with cameras was free to go after speaking with authorities.

After the incident, Zimmerman's made a post on Facebook describing what happened, adding that they were scared due to previous interactions at the butcher shop.

What they're saying:

Following Zimmerman's social media post, Marine City police released a statement about the incident. According to police, the department had received reports about the group filming businesses and city facilities.

"While the group generally complied with requests to remain on public walkways, an escalation occurred in front of Zimmerman’s Market," police said in the release.

Police said the investigation is underway, noting that both sides involved gave differing accounts of whether the pepper-spray was used unprovoked or as self-defense. They are still reviewing evidence, and will submit their findings to the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges when complete.