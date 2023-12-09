Man who shot at nurse in Rochester Hills arrested after manhunt

article

A lone gunman who allegedly shot at a nurse on her way home from work just after midnight Dec. 9 has been arrested after a manhunt this morning.

Police say that the man, Cortez Ulysses Taylor, 29, of Troy, randomly shot at a vehicle being driven by a woman in Rochester Hills.

He was last seen wearing green hooded sweatshirt and white sweatpants. He is of a thin build and is 6-feet 1-inch tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was not wearing shoes or socks.

It was unknown if he is armed as detectives recovered a 9 mm handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Taylor is believed to have other weapons registered in his name.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight as the nurse, a 29-year-old Rochester resident, was returning home from her shift at Troy Beaumont Hospital.

She was driving westbound on South Boulevard near John R when she encountered another motorist who was driving erratically.

He kept her distance, believing the other driver may be impaired. She ultimately tried to pass him and honked her horn at him.

Taylor rolled down his window and fired a single shot, striking the side mirror of her Jeep Compass and shattering her window. The nurse was not injured.

Detectives believe the shooting was random as the gunman has no known connection to the victim.