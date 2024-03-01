Man wins second $110,000 Michigan Lottery prize in 6 months

article

A lucky Wayne County man has won $110,000 from the Michigan Lottery not once but twice in six months.

The 59-year-old man bought the second winning ticket at a BP gas station at 19995 West 9 Mile Rd. He matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers drawn on Feb. 11.

"After winning $110,000 back in August, I switched up my Fantasy 5 numbers," he said. "I took my tickets to the store to check and replay them. The clerk scanned the tickets and handed me one back and said: ‘I think you won big!’ I thought: ‘There is no way, I can’t be that lucky.’ I looked up the winning numbers, and sure enough, I had won again! I couldn’t believe it. Winning is such a blessing!"

The man said he used his first prize to pay off debts and plans to use the new prize for fun.