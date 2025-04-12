Man, woman, found dead in U-Haul truck parked in Inkster

Inkster Police confirmed that two people with apparent gunshot wounds were found inside of a stolen U-Haul truck parked in the 3000 block of Inkster Road Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call just before 1 p.m. about a possibly stolen vehicle parked on Inkster Road, when they arrived, they found a black man and a white woman's bodies inside the truck. Both are thought to be in their mid-30s. Names are not released until the families are notified.

The Michigan State Police were called in to help investigate.

The scene was treated as a double homicide.

Anyone with information about the crime, or the victims is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000 or the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-800-speakup.