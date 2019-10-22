Man wounded in Harper Woods playground shooting after fight broke out

Harper Woods police are investigating a playground shooting that left a 20-year-old man wounded Tuesday night.

The victim was wounded in the lower back and was hospitalized in temporary serious condition. There are no suspects in custody, according to police.

A large fight between "several males and females" broke out at Poupard Elementary School's playground led to the incident, which happened at about 7:45 p.m.

Police say a male suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, striking the victim, a Harper Woods man.

