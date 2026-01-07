Manhole cover blows off in River Rouge due to electric cable

The Brief A manhole cover blew off in River Rouge Wednesday morning. Gas station security video was shared to FOX 2 showing the incident. DTE said an electric cable issue caused it, which left customers in the area without power.



A gas station surveillance video captured the moment a manhole cover blew off in River Rouge Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The incident took place in the area of E. Great Lakes Street and W. Jefferson Avenue around 10 a.m. leading to a power outage in the area of about 57 customers on the DTE Energy Outage Map.

DTE said an electric cable issue in a manhole led to the disruption.

"Our crews were promptly dispatched to ensure public safety and restore service to affected customers," the statement said.

A spokesperson for DTE confirmed it was DTE equipment regarding the underground cable issue that caused the issue.

The power outage impacted schools in the area, leading to early dismissals today.

"We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we worked to resolve the situation," the DTE statement said.