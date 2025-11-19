Manhunt in Redford for Detroit school homicide suspect continues: Community on edge

The Brief A manhunt was underway Wednesday afternoon for a murder suspect in Redford. Two other suspects were arrested with the main suspect still at large, police said. The case is connected to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old at an illegal barber shop run out of the back of a high school recently.



A shooting suspect is on the run in Redford, leaving schools on lockdown and neighbors on edge.

Timeline:

Redford Township police are assisting Detroit police in the search near Western Golf & Country Club. Dalvine Nickerson is who they are searching for, and he’s wanted in connection to a murder at a bootleg barbershop in Detroit set up by a janitor at Charles Wright Academy.

The Detroit Police Fugitive team thought they had their suspects and tried to pull all three over on Wednesday afternoon. It led to a short chase that ended in Redford, near Western Golf Course off Beech Daly.

Suspect Dalvine Nickerson

All three ran, but only one got away, which was Nickerson.

"People are always quick to say it’ll never happen here, but you just don’t know," said Bridgette Fulton who lives in the area. "I had my 6-inch blade by the bed, so I’m probably going to get my 9 mm. If I hadn’t run into you, it would be a normal night, but I’ll have a little extra protection just in case."

The backstory:

Police say a member of the janitorial staff was giving a 20-year-old man a haircut at the Charles Wright High School after hours.

A "known person" shot the 20-year-old, who was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

It is unclear how the suspect knew the victim or how the two other suspects figured into the investigation.